Adams rues ‘basic mistakes’ against King’s Lynn

STRATFORD Town manager Carl Adams was left to rue his side’s “basic mistakes” as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to King’s Lynn at the Walks Stadium on Saturday.

The Linnets took a third-minute lead through Shaun McWilliams and Tom Ward sealed the three points midway through the second half.

“Individual errors have cost us in a nothing match in which otherwise they never really hurt us,” said Adams.

“We gifted them an early goal through a poor clearance and after that we hardly ever looked like scoring ourselves while although they had plenty of the ball they didn’t create that many clearcut chances.

“Nevertheless at 1-0 down with half an hour left we are still in the game but then we make another basic mistake allowing their player a free header from a corner and the game is over for us from then on.

“So it’s very frustrating that we’ve lost today simply because we’ve not been doing our jobs.

“The lads have to realise that this cannot continue. I know it was difficult having to shuffle the pack up front today with Jamie Spencer and Mike Taylor not being able to play, but we should have done better and we will need to in the remaining games of the season.”

Town return to the DCS Stadium this Saturday where they take on Chesham United.