Survey to set town trust spending plan

THE £1million CommYOUnity Challenge run by Stratford Town Trust in 2014 could be held again, but with one winner of the pot of cash.

The trust’s chief executive, Justin Williams, revealed it could be repeated as he launched a major community survey that aims to define the grant-giving organisation’s funding priorities.

The results will give trustees an idea of where people think the £2million it distributes every year in grants would be better spent, and to identify potential projects and unmet need.

The online survey is also something of a fact-finding mission on people’s opinions of the trust itself, and asks how much people know about the organisation and its giving, and for feedback on the grants process from anyone who has previously applied.

The survey is open to anyone in Stratford, not just members of the town trust.

It runs until Friday, 24th March and will help form the trust’s new community strategy, which will be published in the summer.

Mr Williams said: “We want to ensure those grants are serving the people of Stratford in the best possible way, so we are asking the community to help us form a new strategy and directly influence our giving and the direction it takes.

“We want people to come forward with ideas – on projects we could fund, on whether we should focus some of our giving on a particular area or theme, be that better mental health services, new facilities for youngsters, more help for those facing poverty, or anything else the community suggests.

“Our message is very much this is your town, so take the chance to have your say and let’s see how we can work together to make it better.

“To form the best strategy we need as much input from all corners of the community as possible.

“The survey is simple and quick to complete – and your response really will be valued. Think big – there’s even a question asking whether we should look to repeat our £1million CommYOUnity Challenge – but awarding the £1million to facilitate one single project.”

To complete the survey see www.research.net/r/StratfordCommunityStrategy Once it has closed, the trust will hold focus groups to gather further input.