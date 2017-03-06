Weekend football round-up

FC STRATFORD slumped to their third successive defeat as they were edged out by Boldmere Sports at the DCS Stadium on Saturday.

Reece Gibson’s second-half strike was enough to see the visitors claim their first Midland League Division Three victory since December.

A depleted Alcester Town produced a poor performance as they were beaten 1-0 by Inkberrow at Stratford Road.

The breakthrough arrived towards the end of the first half when Nathan Davies tapped home following a goalmouth scramble.

In Midland League Division One, Racing Club Warwick were forced to settle for a point as they were held to a 3-3 draw at home to struggling Pershore.

Joseph Wright (2) and Alex Price netted for the Racers, but Pershore hit back with goals from Jamie Clarke (2) and Steve Webb.

Jason Cowley bagged a hat-trick as Bromsgrove Sporting thrashed rock-bottom Southam United 6-0 at Banbury Road.

Luke Edwards, Luke Shorthouse and Chris Lloyd were also on target for the league leaders.