King’s Lynn ease to comfortable victory over Town

KING’S Lynn were too strong for a disappointing Stratford Town side at the Walks Stadium on Saturday as they eased to an ultimately comfortable victory with a goal in each half, writes Bryan Hale.

In new manager Ian Culverhouse’s first home match in charge, the Linnets made a dream start as they went ahead in only the third minute.

Kurtis Revan’s right cross was only cleared as far as Jacek Zielonka, who retuned it into the penalty area where it was controlled by Shaun McWilliams before swivelling to fire past the helpless Niall Cooper.

With Stratford struggling to cope with the Linnets’ pace and movement, only a perfectly timed tackle by Jean Kalenda prevented Revan from doubling the lead on 19 minutes, followed by Zielonka shooting into the side netting on the half-hour mark.

But in the closing minutes of the half, Stratford at last came more into the game with Will Grocott hitting a decent effort narrowly over for their first serious goal attempt of the afternoon.

The Linnets continued to look the more threatening of the two sides after the restart, and went two up on 63 minutes.

Sam Warburton’s right-wing corner was cleared behind for a corner on the opposite flank, and when Warburton again delivered his flag kick into the penalty area it was met by a bullet header from central defender Tom Ward, giving Cooper no chance.

The destiny of the points was never in doubt from then on. The busy Zielonka went close with a chip over Cooper which drifted tantalisingly wide in the 78th minute and the closest Stratford came to a consolation goal was a Barry Fitzharris volley which flew narrowly over five minutes from time.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, Dan Summerfield, James Hancocks, James Fry (c), Jean Kalenda (Barry Fitzharris 29), Emmitt Delfouneso, George Forsyth (Edwin Ahenkorah 76), Will Grocott, Liam Francis, Justin Marsden, Ben Stephens.

Full report in this week’s Herald.