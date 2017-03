Emergency services were called to the scene of a car accident at 1:26am this morning on the Old Warwick Road near Hockley Heath.

The incident involved one car that had overturned and one person was trapped as a result of the injuries they had sustained. Fire fighters used specialist cutting equipment and small tools to free the casualty.

It was reported that at 1.57am the casualty had been released and was in the care of the ambulance service.