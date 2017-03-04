Stratford’s Pozzi takes gold

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON’S Andrew Pozzi has won gold in the final of the 60m hurdles at the European Indoor Athletics Championships. The former St Gregory’s RC Primary and Alcester Grammar School student beat off the challenge of France’s defending champion Pascal Martinot-Lagarde who took silver in the race.

Having missed out in qualifying in the Rio Olympic 110m hurdles final last year the 24-year-old Stratford AC hurdler crossed the finishing line in Belgrade in a time of 7.51. He becomes the first Britain to win the championship’s 60m hurdles since Colin Jackson’s last victory in the event in 2002. More in Thursday’s Stratford Herald.