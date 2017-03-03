Hibberd wants Stratford to right a few wrongs against Wolverhampton

CAPTAIN Mark Hibberd urged his Stratford RFC team-mates to view the final seven weeks of the season as the ‘chance to right a few wrongs’, writes Colin Stoner.

The Black and Whites have built up a positive feeling in the past few weeks and want to keep that momentum on Saturday when they meet Wolverhampton at Pearcecroft.

Back-to-back one-point victories have pushed Stratford into fifth place in Midlands 1 West and, though they lie 20 points behind third-placed Burton, Hibberd says they intend to keep pushing in their remaining six games.

They also have points to prove with the next three games – at home to Wolverhampton and Burton sandwiching a trip to Bournville – also offering the chance to avenge earlier defeats.

“In the last couple of weeks, we feel we’ve been getting the reward for our hard work,” said Hibberd. “We’re coming towards the end of the season but we’re not going to just drift along. We want to play good rugby the Stratford way – open running rugby.

“In the next three games we’re playing teams we lost to earlier in the season and we want to show what Stratford RFC is all about.

“It’s the chance to right a few wrongs from earlier in the season. We want to be able to show the evolution of our rugby during the season.

“We set out at the start of the season to play rugby in a modern way, to get up to date. We’re seeing that now. The last couple of performances have set us up to go out and really enjoy our rugby in the next few weeks.”

Stratford, who have won ten and lost ten of their 20 matches this season will be looking to push for a top-four place to follow a best-ever third spot last term.

After tackling tenth-placed Wolverhampton, who won 29-27 at home when the sides met in October, Stratford take on second-placed Bournville and Burton who currently lie third.