PICTURE GALLERY Alcester Pancake Day races

EVERYONE was a winner at the annual pancake races held on Alcester’s High Street on Tuesday.

Organised by Alcester Court Leet, the races start outside the Post Office and finish in front of St Nicholas’ Church, and see scores of local school children race down the street clutching a frying pan and pancake.

The race winner is rewarded with an Easter egg while all other participants are given lollipops.

Some of the Alcester schools taking part this year included Our Lady’s Catholic Primary, St Nicholas’ Primary, St Benedict’s and Alcester Academy.

The rain didn’t let up for the 53rd staging of this fun event which raises money for charity, but spirits were high despite the cold weather.

The last race of the day saw Alcester’s Kate Delany, aged 17, complete a solo run up the High Street in a women’s pancake race.

Kate has run the race every year of her life and described crossing the finish line as “brilliant!”

Tim Forman, a past High Bailiff of the Court Leet, said: “Despite the cold it was a good effort by everyone involved.”

This year’s event was sponsored by Sanders and Sanders, Simply Fresh, Forest of Arden Food Festival, Seiko and HPF Energy. Children at Winchcombe Farm Day Nursery in Upper Tysoe had a flipping good time making pancakes to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.

Youngsters at the day nursery baked savoury and sweet pancakes, as well as having pancake races in the nursery garden to help them learn about the occasion.