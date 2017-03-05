Your survival guide in an emergency

A UNIQUE guide has been published to brace people for emergencies in Warwickshire, writes Matthew Snape.

The Warwickshire Resilience Forum (LRF) has launched a Preparation for Emergencies Guide, a colourful document with information to prepare residents for any emergency, varying from space weather to pandemic flu.

The LRF is a partnership between the emergency services, local councils and health services, and the utility companies such as water and gas.

Together, they calculate which types of disasters are most likely to happen and how to respond to them.

