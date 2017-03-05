It was a Mini adventure!

IT took more than 1,000 people nine days to build a life-sized Mini out of Lego at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon.

Among them were many local youngsters who played a part in the plastic brick challenge during their half-term holidays.

Penny Tyler, from the British Motor Museum, said: “The most challenging bit of the build was definitely the design of it, this was all handled by Bright Bricks, they had to work out how to build it to look as accurate as possible.

“They do this at a quarter scale and then design a frame for it to be built around to give the structure integrity, a bit like a chassis would do in a real car.

“It will be on display in the Welcome Gallery as you enter the museum for the next few weeks, and then it will form part of our collection and be on display within the museum or Collections Centre. It will also be pride of place at our forthcoming National Metro and Mini Show on the Sunday, 4th June.”

A competition to guess how many bricks were used to create the Mini is currently being run, with the winner set to be announced on the museum’s Facebook page today,0 Sunday, 5th March.

It has been a good week for the museum which has also been awarded a VisitEngland Gold Accolade — the highest quality accolade available to British attractions.

The accolade is only awarded to a small percentage of venues each year as part of the Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme.

They are judged by mystery shoppers, who are scheme assessors, and graded in areas such as visitor arrival, quality of displays, cleanliness and catering, as well as customer care and staff knowledge.

To be in contention for a gold accolade attractions need an overall percentage score of at least 87 per cent.

Managing director, Julie Tew, said: “We are extremely proud to have been awarded this top accolade. “The team work exceptionally hard in delivering a first class visitor experience. It’s great to see their hard work, high standards and commitment to excellence recognised.”