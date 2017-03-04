Kineton rail station reimagined for show

A LAYOUT of Kineton train station, which closed in the 1960s, will form part of a model railway show this weekend.

The show is hosted by the Leamington and Warwick Model Railway Society, whose members have building the Kineton model.

Over the weekend they will be demonstrating how an exhibition layout is constructed and will also be on hand to discuss the research material on display which was collected while planning the project.

The show will also feature the recently reformed Stratford and District Model Railway Club’s West Works layout, depicting part of the Huntley and Palmers Biscuits factory in Reading.

The show takes place at the Royal Leamington Spa College on Warwick New Road, Leamington.

It will be open from 10am on Saturday and Sunday, with entry £7 for adults, £1 for children, and £15 for a family.

Exhibition manager, Mike Collins, said ‘We are very pleased to be able to support our neighbours from Stratford by providing them with the opportunity to showcase their modelling skills and promote the club within the local community’.

Full details of the exhibition can be found on the Leamington and Warwick MRS website here www.lwmrs.co.uk