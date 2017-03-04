Stratford’s young cyclists take Midlands crown

AFTER 15 races in the Midlands Cyclo Cross League, Stratford’s youngsters came out on top.

And there can be no doubt that the inspired performances of Spencer Corder on his way to winning the U12 title proved an inspiration to the rest of the club’s youngsters.

Although there were no other Stratford winners in the remaining seven categories, there were some amazing near misses as they went head-to-head with the 17 other teams battling for honours.

Among those who went close were: Under 6s Rueben Child 6th; Under 8s Ruben Stringfellow 6th, Finlay Child 12th, Xanthe Phillips 30th, Tamsin Moss 4th in the girls section; Under 10s Jake Deaner 9th, Callum Moss 13th, Sam Abbott 24th, Jake Gray 26th, Rueben Phillips 29th. Under 12s Spencer Corder 1st, Lewis Tinsley 4th, Alex Burden 6th, Joshua Darlow 11th, Ellis Brown 26th, Joseph Gregg 27th and in the girls section Harriett Tinsley 4th.

In the other categories David Hird finished a creditable fifth in the under-16s, followed by Connor Murphy 21st. In the under-14s, Tom Charles was 16th and Baden Green 26th.

For the seniors, Ian Tinsley was 8th in the 45 plus category, Carl Max Taylor 9th in the 50 plus category and Nigel Jones a brilliant fifth in the over-55 section.

In the early season circuit races at Stourport-on-Severn, Jess O’Riley was 12th in the ladies’ race while David Hird was 17th in the under-16 race, followed by Ben Snodgrass in 18th.