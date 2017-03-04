New apartments design not popular in online poll

THE new design for an apartment and retail building on the site of the former Maison nightclub on Greenhill Street in Stratford has been given the thumbs down in an online poll.

The third proposals from architects, Studio Spicer, was revealed earlier this month, but, like the others, it has not found favour with everyone. A date for it to go before planners at Stratford District Council has yet to be set.

Major changes were made to the latest design in an effort to satisfy the planning inspector and the public, with the number of apartments proposed slashed from 27 to ten and the height of the building reduced from seven storeys to four.

Despite the changes a poll on the Stratford Forum page on Facebook revealed an overwhelming majority of 185 people who voted still dislike the design: 145 said they ‘loathe the third proposed building idea’, 19 voted ‘Do Not Care’, 12 said they liked it and nine wanted to see a new nightclub built.

In the accompanying comments the scale of the proposed building and it not being in keeping with surrounding buildings were the chief concerns.

Annie Elisabeth commented: “The best modern architecture takes elements from its surroundings and moves it forward — innovative and exciting — this doesn’t look modern, just like the 60s university buildings at Warwick or Coventry city centre.”

Ian Fathers said: “It appears to be an office building in a residential area and completely inappropriate. Not unlike the NatWest monstrosity and the BHS building,” while John Spencer commented: “Stands out like a sore thumb, and still too high.”

Sarah Spencer simply wrote: “This is a small market town… not Birmingham!”

