Council tax bills to rise by £50 a year

Council tax bills in Stratford are set to rise by more than 3% after Stratford District Council formally adopted its budget for the forthcoming year.

The final bill was calculated after Stratford District Council formall adopted its budget for the forthcoming year at a meeting on Monday

The average amount people will pay on Band D property from April will be £1,684, up from £1,630, a rise of 3.36%

The county council’s share will rise by almost 4%, half of which will be ring-fenced to pay for adult social care, while the district council’ share will rise by 2%.

The rise in the district council’s precept has come in for criticism from the opposition Liberal Democrat group, who argued that due to the council’s large reserves, such a move should not be considered at this time.

Presenting the budget to the council on Monday, council leader Cllr Chris Saint, said: “The proposals before the council represent a responsible way forward. They do not compromise the future income to the council, nor do they profligate spending plans. In the medium term the proposals manage to preserve a justifiable level of reserves while providing the capacity for the council to undertake both its statutory duties and those it undertakes by virtue of its core strategy.

“We keep our eye on both savings and the potential for joint working.”

Cllr Saint said that the budget had incorporated plans to guarantee the future of the Shakespeare Birthday Celebration and the town’s blossoming partnership with the Chinese city of Fuzhou.

He committed to strengthening the CCTV service in operation across the district and said Development Management team restructuring would enable the council to recruit nine new posts in place of several contract and permanent staff.

Cllr Saint also drew attention to an increase in what the council spends on providing short term accommodation at bed and breakfasts to the homeless.

He explained that this was needed as developing more self-contained general needs accommodation in Stratford would take more time to establish.

However the budget came in for criticism from the Liberal Democrat Group at the council with Cllr Peter Morse, attacking the council’s seeming inability to work with neighbouring councils to increase efficiency saving.

He said: “We are not sharing services with other councils, why is it that this leadership seems unable to work with other councils?”

Cllr Morse congratulated Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Cllr Seccombe, for recognising that it was inappropriate to raise the police precept while the force’s reserves are high, but levelled criticism at Cllr Saint for taking the opposite approach.

Cllr Morse added: “Cllr Saint takes a different approach, he believes people’s money would be better off in the council’s bank account rather than their own.

He highlighted Cllr Saint’s aim at the previous council election to keep council tax at the current level.

Earlier in the meeting the Liberal Democrats had proposed seven amendments to the council’s budget including removing the charges for using public toilets in Stratford and investigating the possibility of establishing a homeless hostel in the town, with £20,000 put aside to carry out such investigations.

However the amendments were rejected by a vote of 22 to five.

Explaining his support for adopting the council’s draft budget, Cllr Robert Vaudry said the council was facing a degree of uncertainty over its budget and it was prudent to increase council tax as a precaution.

Overall 22 councillors voted to adopt the budget while five abstained.