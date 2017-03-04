New additions edge league closer to record

TYSOE Tennis Club will compete in the Wildmoor Spa Summer Tennis League for the first time it was announced at the annual meeting, held at the bowling club in Bidford.

And members heard that a near record number of men’s teams will take part in the competition – the 47 sides falling just one short of the highest number ever.

The meeting was attended by 24 members from 20 of the 22 clubs and Henley-in-Arden C and Inkberrow D will also make their debuts.

The league will consist of six divisions all with eight teams apart from Divison Three which will have just seven.

This Men’s Doubles Summer Tennis League covers the south Warwickshire and district areas of the Midlands including parts of Worcestershire and Gloucestershire. It includes a junior competition with 16 teams split into four pools.

There will be a play-off night for the juniors at Littletons Tennis Club on Wednesday, 5th July.

The meeting heard that the league will again run a presentation and finals Day when the men’s inter-league Charity Cup final, celebrating its 16th anniversary, will be played alongside the 14th Junior Cup final. The day will be held at the Wildmoor Spa & Health Club on Sunday, 3rd September, with the annual presentations following on.

Secretary Corin Bishop read out his annual report which showed the league was in its healthiest position for both funds and the number of teams participating.

Tony Bird agreed to renew his three-year sponsorship of the league through his ownership of the Wildmoor Spa & Health Club and he was thanked for his continued backing.

League president Tony King agreed to continue as sponsor of the Charity Cup final and the Junior Competition, while local coaching company Inspire2Coach, based at Warwick University, continues its ball sponsorship. The league also receives sponsorship contributions via the Warwickshire Lawn Tennis Association from national ball suppliers Babolat Balls.

Stratford was congratulated for retaining the league title for the 14th successive year but they lost out to Winter League champions in the Inter-League Charity Cup.

The King Cup was presented to Club of the Year Pershore Tennis Club and Ray Foster-Morison from Evesham was awarded the top administration trophy, The Millennium Scroll. There was a Fair Play Plate, voted for by the teams, which went to Ardencote Manor B in Division One.

HDA Redditch A took the Division One title, Chipping Campden A topped Division Two while Shipston-on-Stour A took the Division Three honours. Pershore B took the Division Four title and Bidford-on-Avon A finished top in Division Five.

The junior champions were HDA Redditch who defeated Bidford’s juniors in the final.

The 2017 junior competition was due to begin this week with the men’s league season set to get underway in late April.