Groom leads way as Stratford trio impress in Peopleton Duathlon

A TRIO of Stratford triathletes took part in the Peopleton Duathlon – an early season race for the brave souls.

A four-mile run, followed by a relatively flat 18-mile bike ride and then a further two-mile run around the village of Peopleton made for an interesting start to the season.

Phil Groom had a highly successful morning, beating his 2016 effort by nearly six minutes with significant improvement on his run times (33rd, 1.35.48).

Groom just pipped GB age-grouper Fern Hordern who did the club proud by coming third female home (35th, 1.35.56).

Hordern also managed an improved result from her 2016 race beating her time by more than four minutes.

Duathlon newcomer Rebecca Pridham (64th, 1.56.19) found the second bike loop challenging as the wind was much stronger by this time and started the second run with very cold feet – but she maintained her smile through to the finish line.