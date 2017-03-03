Have a chuckle at Present Laughter

Bringing some much-needed mirth to murky March is Nöel Coward’s comedy Present Laughter, which opens at the Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford, on Friday. Director Vanessa Comer talks about the production to Gill Sutherland.

What attracted you to the play? I’ve always loved Coward’s plays; I love his style and that lightness of touch he has. Brief Encounter is one of my favourite films! We could have chosen any of his plays but [artistic director] David Mears and I chose Present Laughter. I hope to do Hay Fever at some point as well.

In a nutshell, what is the play about? It’s autobiographical, about an internationally renowned actor, Garry Essendine, and all his entourage. He is the head of the ‘family firm’, as it were, and along the way he makes observations about the theatre of the day and about celebrity, and the problems that it brings.

One critic said recently that the trick for the actor playing Essendine is to make us like him but hate ourselves for doing so, as he is so objectionable… Is that the nub of it? Yes I think that is probably the nub! And our Essendine, Peter Ward, is doing really well with that. It really is an absolute monster of a part, and it would stretch anybody. Peter is an excellent Coward performer — he played Elliot in Private Lives at the Loft, Leamington, a few years ago, which we did together. Gary is a monster, but you also see his lonely despite all his theatricality, and the fact that he is supporting so many people and there are so many pressures on him… and Peter is doing that so well. It’s been so interesting to discover all that.

We sometimes think of Coward as a bit of fluffy escapism — is there more to it than that? And what do you think the audience will get from it? I think they will get a lot of fluff and comedy but at the same time there is much more than that running under the surface, and I wouldn’t want to do something without any inner meaning. Those meaningful things are there in the play and I hope we make them apparent at the same time as making people laugh.

You’ve got a big cast with a few new faces… I’m just so lucky — I know a lot of people say this — but they really are a dream cast who take what they’re doing jolly seriously. Everybody is really suitable for their role — you don’t have to suspend your belief!

WHERE AND WHEN: Present Laughter runs at the Bear Pit from 3rd to 11th March. To book tickets call 01789 403416 or visit www.thebearpit.org.uk