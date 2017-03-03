Appeal to trace missing man from Warwick

WARWICKSHIRE Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has been reported missing in Warwick this morning, Friday 3rd March.

Jonathan Merchant, aged 34, was last seen leaving Warwick Hospital in Lakin Road shortly after 5.30am and heading towards Coventry Road.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 8ins tall with brown hair and speaks with a Welsh accent.

When last seen he was wearing a blue hooded coat over a red fleece and brown walking boots. He has since discarded the coat.

Searches have been carried out in the area and officers are making enquiries in Wales where Mr Merchant has connections.

Police and hospital staff are becoming increasingly concerned for Mr Merchant’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him in the past few hours or has information about his whereabouts.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him but to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 36.