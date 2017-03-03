Wheildon wraps up Winter League

THE final round of the joint Shipston AC and ADDAC Winter League was fished on the River Stour at Halford Bridge and Clifford Chambers.

The event has proved to be very competitive and with adverse weather conditions over the first rounds it was hard to predict how the river would fish. All the matches were won with big chub with many weighing in at more than 3lb.

The overall winner was Andrew Wheildon (Shipston AC) who scored a maximum 30 points from the first three rounds and nine points for second place in the last round at Clifford Chambers.

Halford Bridge: 1st Stuart Fleming 10lb 12oz, 2nd Malcolm Hallows 9lb 11oz, 3rd Anthony Green 7lb 05oz.

Clifford Chambers: 1st John Walkden 5lb 04oz, 2nd Andrew Wheildon 4lb 09oz, 3rd Pete Wedgebrow 3lb 02oz.

Final top six: 1st Andrew Wheildon 39 points (Shipston AC), 2nd Tony Avery 35 points (Alcester Sports and Tackle ), 3rd Malcolm Hallows 32 points (Stratford AC), 4th Andy Bruce 30 points (ADDAC), 5th Pete Wedgebrow 27 points (Shipston AC), 6th Stuart Fleming 26 points (Shipston AC)

The 17th Upper Stour Open match will be held on the 12th March at Halford Bridge, Honington, Shipston Bridge, Fell Mill, Sports Club and Willington. To book, contact Stuart Fleming on 07543 613350.