Warwickshire Bears win again to wrap up title

WARWICKSHIRE Bears travelled to Nottingham Wildcats Arena for the final weekend of the BWB Women’s League knowing that a win would secure top spot and promotion.

Just six available players made the trip but the Bears still ran out 28-22 winners at Eastern Blue Stars, helped by a fine display from MVP Anna Turney.

A 13-7 first quarter lead became 19-10 at half-time and solid defending from the visitors saw them maintain the upper hand to the end and be crowned Division 3B champions.

Delighted captain, Aimee Hillson, said: “The team have played so well this season, and the addition of three new players has been brilliant.

“We’ve gelled together as if we’ve been playing much longer as a team. I’m so proud of the girls, and very excited for what the future holds for the Bears’ women.”