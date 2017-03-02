Parking restrictions tightened on residential roads

PARKING restrictions in Saxon Close and on part of the Shipston Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, will go ahead but no date has been set as to when this will happen.

Residents in both areas have been taking part in a consultation process with Warwickshire County Council and it’s envisaged the parking restrictions will come into force either before the end of the financial year or early summer.

Saxon Close could see a ‘Limited Waiting 2 Hours No Return 2 Hours 8am-6pm’ and/or ‘No Waiting at any Time’ restrictions to deter commuters and visitors using the location for free parking and then walking into town.

Shipston Road will see the introduction of a single yellow line enforcing parking restrictions between 8am and 6pm, seven days a week.

Full story in this week’s Herald.