DVLA crackdown on untaxed cars

Car tax dodging motorists received a shock on Valentine’s Day, after the DVLA clamped 15 vehicles in Stratford as part of its ongoing enforcement activity.

Of the 15 clamped, 10 were de-clamped at the roadside when their owners paid a £100 release fee and taxed their vehicles or paid a surety.

The other five were impounded by the DVLA.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “It’s an offence not to tax a vehicle before it’s driven on the road. While DVLA does tell drivers when their tax is due by sending reminders and last chance notices, action will be taken against those who don’t tax their vehicles – otherwise it wouldn’t be fair on those who do the right thing. Nearly 99% of vehicles on the road are taxed correctly – so the overwhelming majority of motorists pay their tax”.