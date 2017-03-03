Stratford College announces new principal

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON College has confirmed it has a new principal following the sudden departure of Nicola Mannock.

Mrs Mannock’s exit was revealed in an e-mail to staff on Monday from chairman of governors, Lord Digby Jones.

Her replacement is Andrew Cropley, who until December was deputy principal at Warwickshire College. He will lead the college as it effectively seeks a new owner (See the current edition of the Herald to find out the reasons behind Mrs Mannock’s departure and more on what the future holds for the college itself).

Mr Cropley said: “I would like to reassure all of our students that there will be no changes to the courses they are studying on during this academic year and the quality of teaching, and your overall experience, here at Stratford-upon-Avon College will not be affected.

“Those on longer programmes can be confident that you will be able to continue their studies with us as planned.

“Our vision remains to be an ‘outstanding, responsive and thriving college’ and to provide our students with excellent educational opportunities and progression routes.

“We are proud of our students and will always place the student experience at the heart of everything we do.”

