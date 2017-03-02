COMPETITION Win a trip to Rome with the RSC

THE Stratford-upon-Avon Herald has teamed up with the Royal Shakespeare Company to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to see Julius Caesar, and Antony and Cleopatra.

The plays are the first two of four productions in the RSC’s season of Shakespeare’s Rome plays, which run in repertoire in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from this month.

The season director, Angus Jackson, will direct the first and the final plays in the season — Julius Caesar and Coriolanus.

Julius Caesar will be played by Andrew Woodall, alongside Alex Waldmann who returns to the company to play Brutus.

Alex last appeared with the RSC in King John in 2012 and As You Like It in 2013 season. Andrew Woodall will also play Enobarbus in Antony and Cleopatra.

Antony Byrne returns to the company to play Mark Antony opposite Josette Simon’s Cleopatra in Iqbal Khan’s production.

All the productions in the Rome season are designed by Robert Innes Hopkins, with associate designer James Turner. Music is composed by Mira Calix (Julius Caesar) and Laura Mvula (Antony and Cleopatra).

Sound for both plays is designed by Carolyn Downing. To book tickets call the box office on: 01789 403493 or visit: www.rsc.org.uk

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to both shows pick up a copy of the Herald dated Thursday, 2nd March, and answer the question on page 10.

