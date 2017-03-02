Weightloss blog: Are you sticking to your New Year’s resolution?

Most people have given up on their New Year’s resolutions, but not Focus magazine’s Gill Sutherland…

Many of us made New Year’s resolutions to shed excess weight and get fit… but how many have kept with it?

According to a recent YouGov poll 32 per cent of Brits made resolutions on 1st January, with almost half of the respondents making a vow to lose weight, get fitter and eat healthier. Rather depressingly, according the poll, almost 70 per cent of them had failed within the first month.

However there is one Stratford man who can boast of shedding an incredible 80lbs in the first few weeks of the year. His name is Alex Csompo and he is a personal trainer, also known as The Body Hacker. He, of course, is super fit — the excess blubber has been lost with his assistance by just five of his clients… and readers, I am one of them.

I met Alex towards the end of last year while doing an article on his business for Focus, and since I had long wanted to lose the excess four stone that had rather shockingly built up over the years (I blame three pregnancies, a desk job, and a natural propensity for laziness and wine) I felt inspired to sign up with Alex at his studio gym, which is off the Alcester Road.

When you sign up with Alex you make a commitment – he says he won’t take clients on if he thinks they are not fully up for his regime as it is pointless: they will fail to achieve their goals and it would be bad advertising for him.

“Out of ten, how committed are you to losing weight and getting fit?” is the key question he asked me when I met him to discuss signing up.

I thought for a bit. “Nine out of ten?” I ventured tentatively. He pressed me on why not ten out of ten, and I confessed (without really having ever consciously thought about it) that I was scared.

The thought of abandoning my old lifestyle was scary; I had bad habits but they were easy and comfortable: a couple of glasses of wine with my husband in the evenings after a busy day in the office and managing the lives of our three children, aged 11, 13, and 16, was the norm. I also enjoyed a lifelong dedication to savoury snacks and loafing on the sofa. And what would happen to my wardrobe full of black, baggy clothes were I to lose weight? All in all, over the years it just seemed easier to stay more or less plump… although I would yo-yo diet constantly – continually losing and gaining the same two stone probably twice a year.

That was all to stop by signing up with Alex. His methods are simple: you meet with him for high intensity-style hour-long training sessions two or three times a week; follow up with exercise in your own time; and eat three meals a day and two snacks based on protein and vegetables, with good carbs only after training. Sugar is out, and so is alcohol.

It must be said that Alex is brilliantly encouraging and inspirational. He has cajoled me into pushing myself way beyond my usual half-arsed efforts.

I am pleased to report that after six weeks with him I have lost over a stone, and have gained a greater sense of wellbeing.

It’s not been easy though – in fact Dante’s Inferno has come to mind at times: when it’s cold and dark on a winter’s morning and you have to leave a cosy and warm house at 7am to go to the gym; or when the siren call of wine sings your name on a night out with the girls; or when Alex makes you do 20 one-legged burpees (officially my most hated exercise).

But of course my biggest foe is me. Over the last six weeks I know I could have done more exercise, eaten better, lost more weight. As Alex says: “I can see you want it and you will get there, but you need to prioritise and focus on yourself.”

Psychotherapist Alex Golabek on… why we don’t stick to our New Year’s resolutions…

There is a profound degree of social pressure connected to how we should live or how we should look which accompanies us throughout life.

This pressure first comes from our families and peers and becomes deeply reinforced by media influences, such as advertising or celebrity culture. It is extremely difficult to resist because it surrounds us every day.

In terms of dieting for instance, we may make decisions about changing our lifestyle to allow us to ‘fit in’ with what constitutes the norm, more often than for health reasons. Choices made solely on the former may become short-lived because we are more concerned with what others might say than the genuine benefits we could reap from appropriate changes to our diet and lifestyle, including exercise.

Also worth noting is our predisposition for instant gratification which makes us prone to quitting if we don’t experience instant effects. Although we know that getting fit is a process, we might abandon the idea altogether, having noticed no obvious, drastic changes to our body in a short amount of time. This can provoke a rebellion where we return to former habits, relieved to slip back into our identity prior to the newly acquired lifestyle. We view long term, positive changes as ‘difficult’, rather than ‘challenging’ which may make the rewards linked with the desired effect far from our reach. Exploring our psychological barriers can help make our goals become more obtainable.

With the help of an objective, supportive and non-judgemental therapist, it may become easier to feel empowered and embrace challenges with a new outlook. Patience and commitment is the key to maintaining a healthy body, as well as a healthy mind.

