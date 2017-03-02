Oldbury man jailed for Stratford drug and weapon offences

A MAN from Oldbury has been sentenced to two years in prison after being arrested in Stratford-upon-Avon for drug and weapon offences.

Ashley Vinnicombe, aged 21, of Oldacre Road, Oldbury, was arrested on 13th July 2016 after being spotted acting suspiciously on Bridge Street. He was stopped by officers on Sheep Street and arrested.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court, Vinnicombe pleaded guilty to supplying a controlled class A drug (diamorphine) and having a knife in a public place.

He was sentenced to two years in prison for supplying the controlled class A drug and four months to run concurrently for having a knife in a public place.