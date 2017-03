Free with this week’s Herald:

We celebrate St Patrick’s Day, as Stratford’s Irish literary connections are revealed by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s archivists

Join us as we go exploring Coughton Court and its fascinating history

Stroll this way as our sports ed goes pitchside with Stratford Walking Football Club

Actress Katie Leung – Cho Chang in Harry Potter – tells us about her role in the RSC’s Snow in Midsummer

Plus win a meal for four at The Ebrington Arms!