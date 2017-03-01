£250,000 secured for community projects in the region

A quarter of a million pounds has been secured to help 79 community projects across Warwickshire after a successful funding bid.

The money, which has come from the Smart Start Programme, will go to community groups, charities, social enterprises and local projects, with each able to claim up to £2,500.

The projects receiving funding cover a range of areas, including counselling for children who have experienced domestic abuse, mental health support for parents, projects to improve oral health, literacy and numeracy projects for families, breastfeeding support and play groups for children with special educational needs.

Among the organisations to benefit in Stratford District are Acorns Primary School, Wooton Wawen Pre-School, Meon Vale Community Group and Own Books.

Cllr Jerry Roodhouse, leader of the Liberal Democrats and chair of the 0-5 Strategy Group at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are really pleased to be supporting 79 grass roots projects through which we can contribute to the implementation of the Smart Start strategy, and give children and families in Warwickshire the best start in life.

“The projects successful in their bids will provide parents and children with a wide range of activities and support to access from peer support for pregnant women to forest schools and playgroups.”

Cllr Les Caborn, Portfolio Holder for Health added: “It is great to see that young children in Warwickshire will now benefit from the new projects being funded. A number of these initiatives will allow local groups to invest in new equipment, establish new groups or improve current services for parents and carers to help them give their children a ‘Smart Start’.”

Cllr Richard Chattaway of the Labour Group said “We were delighted to have received such a huge response to the community grants fund from projects across Warwickshire. Any additional funding and support for parents and young children is always welcomed and I look forward to seeing the positive outcomes the funding brings”.

