BREAKING NEWS: Police called as man climbs onto hotel roof in Chipping Campden

Parts of Chipping Campden were brought to a standstill today when a man climbed onto the roof of a popular hotel and refused to come down.

According to witnesses a man was seen arguing with a woman before smashing the window of a car parked outside the Cotswold House Hotel.

The man then managed to get onto the roof of the hotel, where he remained for around two hours, sitting above one of the windows.

The road was closed as police dealt with the incident and a large crowd of people gathered as events unfolded.

The man was eventually talked down and led away by police officers.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “Officers were called to a domestic incident in Chipping Campden at 11.18am following reports that a man had smashed the back window of a car.

“The man had entered the back garden of the hotel, before climbing on to the roof of the property. A police negotiator was in attendance and the man came down from the roof at around 1.45pm.”

Police confirmed that a man in his 20s had been detained following the incident.