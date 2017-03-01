Multi-million pound investment in police mobile technology given the go ahead

A multi-million pound investment in mobile technology will see frontline police across Warwickshire and West Mercia equipped with personal-issue smartphones and laptop computers, enabling them to deliver a better service to the public and be more visible to local communities.

Police officers, PCSOs and operational staff across both forces will be allocated the mobile devices, giving them access to force IT systems while on the move, allowing fast access to intelligence, the ability to record crime on the move and enabling a quicker response to incidents.

By encouraging increased mobile working, police officers and PCSOs will be freed up from having to return to a police base to complete administrative tasks, allowing for a more victim-focused service and creating greater visibility among local communities.

The first rollout of smartphones to around 400 users has started this week, with more than 3000 smartphones to be issued in Warwickshire and West Mercia during March and April. This will be followed in the summer by a phased roll-out of laptops.