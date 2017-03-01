Man arrested on suspicion of exposure at local landmark

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly exposed himself to several women at the site of a Neolithic monument.

The incident took place at Rollright Stones, Great Rollright on 18 February at about 3.30pm.

Four women, aged 26, 30, 34 and 33, were visiting the site when a man allegedly exposed himself to them and also touched himself inappropriately.

He was later seen driving away from the scene.

Investigating officer PC Simon Warn, based at Witney police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has seen a man in this area exposing himself in the past.

“If anyone has any information at all which they think could help our investigation, I would ask that they call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police have confirmed that a 52-year-old man from Chipping Norton has been arrested on suspicion of exposure and released on bail until 19th March.