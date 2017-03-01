Firefighters rescue stranded deer

Firefighters and animal welfare experts came to the aid of a stranded deer near Moreton-in-Marsh last week after it got stuck in an industrial reservoir.

The animal found itself unable to escape the reservoir in Todenham last Thursday, which was filled to around three feet with standing water.

A specialist unit which deals with animal rescue was sent to the scene from Gloucester, along with two regular fire crews.

RSPCA officers and staff from the Vale Wildlife Centre also assisted as specialist equipment was used to rescue the animal.

Despite its ordeal the deer was fine and was taken to the Vale Wildlife Centre near Tewkesbury.