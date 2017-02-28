Police appeal following collision in Warwick

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Warwick on Saturday which left two men trapped in their car.

Whilst on patrol officers became aware of a red Volkswagen Golf which was suspected of an offence.

As officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Emscote Road shortly before midnight, the car sped off and soon after collided with a tree and a wall in Spinney Hill.

Two men had to be cut out of the vehicle by fire officers and were taken to the Walsgrave Hospital.

The passenger, a 25-year-old man, suffered head injuries, while the driver, a 26-year-old man, suffered abdominal injuries.

Both men remain in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 553s of 27 February 2017.