PANCAKES were tossed in the pouring rain in High Street, Alcester, on Tuesday as school children took part in the town’s 53rd Shrove Tuesday annual pancake races.

The bad weather didn’t dampen spirits and all those who crossed the finish line were rewarded with an Easter egg prize for the winner and lollipops for the other race goers.

Organised by Alcester Court Leet the pancake races help raise money for local charities.

