See Old Toll House take shape

A SERIES of free tours of Stratford’s historic Old Toll House will take place in March, offering the public an insight into the extensive work being done on the building.

The Toll House, which is currently undergoing an extensive, Lottery-funded £440,000 refurbishment, has been completely stripped out and its roof removed.

The windows will be removed for conservation and many areas of brickwork are being repaired or replaced.

When completed the upper levels of the building will be made available to rent as office space, while the basement will house an exhibition highlighting Stratford’s industrial heritage.

The restoration is thanks to the efforts of the Stratford Historic Buildings Trust, which will use money raised renting the building to rescue other historic buildings in the town, which are in danger of falling into decay.

Project organiser, Chris Rice, said: “We were delighted by the interest shown in our earlier tours and since we couldn’t accommodate everyone we were keen to offer some more dates.”

The first of the tours of the Old Toll House will take place this Thursday, 2nd March, with others also planned on 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th March.

They all start at 11am and last for 30 minutes. Practical clothing is recommended and participants need to be sufficiently mobile to climb up and down ladders.

Booking is essential as places are limited to six people per tour.

To reserve a place call Chris on 07808 887183. There is no charge for the tours, but donations are welcome.