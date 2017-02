A LADIES night at Hall’s Croft in Stratford-upon-Avon — the former home of William Shakespeare’s daughter Susanna — raised £177 for the Shakespeare Hospice.

The event was attended by 20 people.

Fundraising team supervisor, Jo Reeves, said: “It was a really useful evening for the hospice as we felt we were able to reach out to a new Stratford audience that were unaware of all the services and support we offer.”

The next Ladies’ Club event will be held in May, for details see www.ejbevents.co.uk