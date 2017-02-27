Playground plan is in full swing

FUNDRAISING for an all-weather pitch and outdoor play equipment at Bridgetown Primary School, in Stratford, is in full swing.

The school, in Byron Road, is raising £95,000, for Key Stage One play equipment, Key Stage Two play equipment, as well as a multi-use games area (Muga).

Pupils had the idea of a Bridgetown Bake Off and cake sale, to help reach the ambitious target, which was combined with a table top sale, held recently, raising £215.

Laura Fiander, chair of the Friends of Bridgetown School (Fobs), said: “The Bake Off was the children’s idea and they organised it, with a bit of help from us.

“We have plenty of fundraisers coming up, including a pantomime, disco, Mother’s Day event, where there will be a craft section, a Father’s Day event, Bridgetown’s Got Talent, bingo, a summer fayre.

“There is a lot being planned, as well as the school applying for as many grants as possible.”

Phase one of the project will involve purchasing and installing a £25,000 multi-play outdoor unit for Key Stage One pupils, including a wide slide and ravine bridge.

Deputy Headteacher of Key Stage One, Lisa Pinkerton, said: “Both the Key Stage One and Key Stage Two equipment were condemned about a year ago. The wood is rotting and is no longer safe to use. We have hopes to get something put in up by the summer.”

As part of phase two, £20,000 needs to be raised for a Key Stage Two trim trail to be installed, and in phase three, a multi-use games area will cost £50,000.

The school has been selected as one of the Tesco Bags of Help charities, and has also received £1,000 in a Carriers for Causes bid from One Stop Stores.

The school has received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes South Midlands’ Community Champions scheme, a county councillor grant of £300, as well as a donation from the Rosebird Community Hall of £1,000, totalling £3,550 raised in grants so far.

Any businesses interested in supporting the project have been asked to contact the school.