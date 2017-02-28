Pancake races set to hit the streets of Alcester

PANCAKE races are being staged in south Warwickshire on Tuesday to celebrate national Pancake Day.

Alcester Town Pancake Races, organised by the Court Leet, start in the High Street where over 100 children are taking part as well as adults and the event includes the race for the pub trophy which gets quite competitive. Racing starts at 12.30pm

The mayor of Warwick will be starting the annual pancake races, organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick – also on Tuesday – in the Market Square where children from primary schools in the area, will keep a tradition alive by racing on the day.

The children’s races start at 1.30pm and will be cheered on by parents, classmates and spectators.

Rotary Club organiser, Jackie Crampton, said: “This is a nice way to keep a tradition alive. Warwick Rotarians are out in force to marshal the event and this is one of the events we arrange for the local community.”