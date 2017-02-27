Police appeal after injured man found in country lane

POLICE have launched an inquiry after a 21-year-old man from Coventry was found with serious head injuries lying in the road near to Elmhurst Farm on Wawensmere Road, Wootton Wawen, near Henley-in-Arden.

The man was discovered by a member of the public at approximately 6.05pm on Sunday 26th February.

He was taken to hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Detective Inspector Jon Belcher said: “The nature of his injuries and the state he was found in would suggest he has been assaulted.

“We are currently keeping an open mind in our investigation. One of the lines of enquiry we are currently considering is that the man was assaulted elsewhere before being dumped in Wootton Wawen.

“What we do know for sure is that a man has been left with very serious injuries and it is important that we find the people responsible.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed anything unusual or suspicious in the area of Wootten Wawen yesterday afternoon or evening.”

If anyone has information that could help police with their enquiries they should call 101 and quote incident 346 of 26 February 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org