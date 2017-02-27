Public meeting to discuss new relief road

A PUBLIC meeting to discuss Stratford’s transport strategy and in particular plans for an eastern relief road will be held tonight, Monday, 27th February

It takes place at Stratford Town Football Club in Tiddington.

The Herald has been told told the road would likely run from opposite the business park on Banbury Road, across to Tiddington Road, emerging near to Baraset Barn.

Cllr Kate Rolfe and officers from Warwickshire County Council will explain the relief road proposals and take questions from those attending the meeting, which starts at 7pm.

The transport strategy public consultation closes on 23rd March. Read it in full and our assessment HERE