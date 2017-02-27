Racing Club Warwick get Lucky for smart win at Bolehall

RACING Club Warwick bounced back from their mid-week hammering to secure a 2-1 win at Bolehall Swifts on Saturday.

The Racers shrugged off their seven-goal rout by Hinckley to dominate the first half of the Midland League Division One side at Rene Road.

Lucky Nwosu converted the opening goal on 26 minutes after good work by Alex Price and then Martin Slevin set up Jake Brown for a second on 35 minutes.

The result keeps Racing Club sixth in the table as they prepare to face unbeaten league leaders Bromsgrove Sporting tomorrow night.

Southam United’s miserable season continued with a 7-0 defeat at Stafford Town, a victory which meant Stafford leapfrogged Studley to leave the Bees third from bottom.

Jack Hepple bagged a first-half hat-trick and Ryan Price (2). Harry Bowers and Jez Redler were also on target.

In Division Three, both Shipston Excelsior and Alcester Town had to settle for a well-earned point.

Shipston showed plenty of fight after recent travails to draw 1-1 with second-placed Montpellier at London Road. Jake Harris netted for Shipston.

Alcester held hosts Moors Academy to a goalless draw.