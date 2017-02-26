Don’t miss funny tales of arctic adventurer – show on today!

Gonzo Moose Theatre Company bring The Thing That Came From Over There to Stretton On Fosse Village Hall today (Sunday, 26th February at 7pm). Inspired by 1950s B movies with a healthy dose of silliness and mayhem, this theatrical show is a fast-packed rollicking ride, mixing paranoia, suspense and hilariously gruesome deaths.

It’s 1912, and as renowned adventurers Scott and Amundsen have begun their race across Antarctica, meanwhile our more hapless explorer, Captain Reginald Scottt (note the impressive number of “t”s) has ruined his chances in the competition by accidentally landing on the wrong side of the continent.

As a dejected Scottt and his motley band of incompetent cohorts set up base camp as best they can, they are witness to a sudden nearby meteor crash. Deciding to investigate, for how are they to call themselves explorers if they fail to explore, they bravely set out towards the crash site – unaware of the danger that awaits not just them, but the whole of planet earth.

Tickets (£9.50, children under 16, £7) will be available on the door or reserve tickets for this Live & Local event by calling or texting Gill on 07887 556956