Stratford Alliance results

STRATFORD ALLIANCE
Aquaid Division One
Alveston 0-5 Badsey United
Feckenham Res 1-0 Studley United
Ilmington United 4-2 Alcester Town Res
Northfield Athletic P-P South Redditch Athletic
Quinton 1-7 Henley Forest
League Table
|POS
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Claverdon AFC
|17
|14
|2
|1
|43
|44
|2
|Badsey United
|17
|13
|1
|3
|37
|40
|3
|Henley Forest
|17
|10
|2
|5
|23
|32
|4
|Quinton
|22
|7
|6
|9
|-19
|27
|5
|Studley United
|20
|7
|5
|8
|10
|23 *
|6
|Ilmington United
|20
|7
|2
|11
|-1
|23
|7
|Feckenham Reserves
|17
|7
|2
|8
|-7
|23
|8
|Alcester Town Reserves
|17
|7
|2
|8
|-17
|23
|9
|Northfield Athletic
|18
|5
|6
|7
|-3
|21
|10
|FISSC
|17
|5
|5
|7
|-6
|20
|11
|South Redditch Athletic
|14
|6
|1
|7
|-3
|19
|12
|Alveston
|15
|5
|2
|8
|-15
|17
|13
|Shipston Excelsior reserves
|17
|2
|2
|13
|-42
|8
Herald Division Two
Bretforton OB P-P Inkberrow Colts
FC Wickhamford P-P Tysoe United
FISSC Res 0-7 FC Stratford Res
Henley Forest Res 2-1 White Eagles
Shipston Excelsior Colts 1-2 Inkberrow Res
Studley Rangers 5-0 Blockley Sports
Welford 1-2 Central Ajax
League Table
|POS
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|1
|FC Wickhamford
|19
|16
|1
|2
|92
|49
|2
|Central Ajax
|19
|16
|1
|2
|62
|49
|3
|Studley Rangers
|20
|13
|4
|3
|48
|43
|4
|Henley Forest Reserves
|18
|14
|0
|4
|36
|42
|5
|Inkberrow Colts
|18
|11
|3
|4
|59
|36
|6
|Welford
|20
|9
|3
|8
|39
|30
|7
|Inkberrow Reserves
|20
|8
|3
|9
|10
|27
|8
|FC Stratford Reserves
|19
|8
|2
|9
|6
|26
|9
|Bretforton Old Boys
|17
|8
|2
|7
|0
|26
|10
|White Eagles
|20
|8
|2
|10
|-20
|26
|11
|Tysoe United
|19
|4
|1
|14
|-42
|13
|12
|Shipston Excelsior Colts
|21
|4
|0
|17
|-72
|12
|13
|Blockley Sports
|21
|3
|0
|18
|-137
|9
|14
|FISSC Reserves
|19
|2
|0
|17
|-81
|6