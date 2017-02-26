Stratford Alliance results

By -
0
41
STRATFORD ALLIANCE
Aquaid Division One
Alveston 0-5 Badsey United
Feckenham Res 1-0 Studley United
Ilmington United 4-2 Alcester Town Res
Northfield Athletic P-P South Redditch Athletic
Quinton 1-7 Henley Forest

League Table

POS P W D L GD PTS
1 Claverdon AFC 17 14 2 1 43 44
2 Badsey United 17 13 1 3 37 40
3 Henley Forest 17 10 2 5 23 32
4 Quinton 22 7 6 9 -19 27
5 Studley United 20 7 5 8 10 23 *
6 Ilmington United 20 7 2 11 -1 23
7 Feckenham Reserves 17 7 2 8 -7 23
8 Alcester Town Reserves 17 7 2 8 -17 23
9 Northfield Athletic 18 5 6 7 -3 21
10 FISSC 17 5 5 7 -6 20
11 South Redditch Athletic 14 6 1 7 -3 19
12 Alveston 15 5 2 8 -15 17
13 Shipston Excelsior reserves 17 2 2 13 -42 8
Herald Division Two
Bretforton OB P-P Inkberrow Colts
FC Wickhamford P-P Tysoe United
FISSC Res 0-7 FC Stratford Res
Henley Forest Res 2-1 White Eagles
Shipston Excelsior Colts 1-2 Inkberrow Res
Studley Rangers 5-0 Blockley Sports
Welford 1-2 Central Ajax

League Table

POS P W D L GD PTS
1 FC Wickhamford 19 16 1 2 92 49
2 Central Ajax 19 16 1 2 62 49
3 Studley Rangers 20 13 4 3 48 43
4 Henley Forest Reserves 18 14 0 4 36 42
5 Inkberrow Colts 18 11 3 4 59 36
6 Welford 20 9 3 8 39 30
7 Inkberrow Reserves 20 8 3 9 10 27
8 FC Stratford Reserves 19 8 2 9 6 26
9 Bretforton Old Boys 17 8 2 7 0 26
10 White Eagles 20 8 2 10 -20 26
11 Tysoe United 19 4 1 14 -42 13
12 Shipston Excelsior Colts 21 4 0 17 -72 12
13 Blockley Sports 21 3 0 18 -137 9
14 FISSC Reserves 19 2 0 17 -81 6