Spencer opens goal account to seal Town double

Stratford Town 1-0 Biggleswade Town

Report by Bryan Hale

STRATFORD completed a quickfire seasonal double over the Waders as they followed up their win in the reverse fixture at Biggleswade ten days earlier with another narrow success at a breezy DCS Stadium.

The only goal of the game came in the 12th minute when Simeon Tulloch’s cross from the right reached Jamie Spencer at the far post and he slotted it home from close range for his first goal since his move from Alvechurch.

Another Tulloch cross ten minutes later was headed clear by the Waders skipper Craig Daniel before Spencer’s luck changed on the half-hour mark when he was booked for simulation as he went down in the penalty area under a challenge from Jeff Woodward.

The Waders had the wind behind them after the restart, but it was Stratford who almost doubled their lead on 52 minutes when Mike Taylor surged clear down the inside right channel, only for his lob over the advancing Waders keeper Ian Brown to drift tantalisingly wide.

As Stratford continued to have the better chances Spencer had a shot from a Will Grocott corner cleared off the line, and although Connor Hall headed over for the Waders and Robbie Parker fired narrowly wide from the edge of the penalty area before having an added-time effort held by keeper Niall Cooper it was Stratford who saw the game out for a crucial win.

TOWN : Niall Cooper, Simeon Tulloch, James Hancocks, James Fry, Jean Kalenda, Emmitt Delfouneso, Will Grocott, George Forsyth, Mike Taylor (Justin Marsden 83), Jamie Spencer (Liam Francis 89), Ben Stephens (Barry Fitzharris 73)

