Car dealer in festival driving seat

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON-based car dealer Listers has been announced as the sponsor of this year’s Stratford Festival of Motoring.

The two-day celebration of motoring – now in its fifth year – takes place on the May Bank Holiday weekend, Sunday, 30th April 30th and Monday, 1st May.

Last year’s event attracted 60,000 visitors and this year’s will follow the same successful formula as the past four years with an organised run out into the Warwickshire and Gloucestershire countryside on both mornings.

It will be followed by the spectacular sight of 300 cars parked up on the town centre streets, showcasing some of the world’s finest motor heritage.

The 2017 Featured Marque is the Jaguar, with Wood Street filled with exciting cars from the iconic British brand, including Jaguars from the Jaguar Heritage Trust.

A spokeswoman for Listers, which will showcase cars from its five dealerships on Waterside and Bridge Street, said: “The Stratford Festival of Motoring event is a firm favourite in the Listers annual calendar of events, we are delighted to support the event again this year and look forward to displaying our very own unique brand of horsepower with an incredible range of Audi, Honda, Toyota, Lexus and Volkswagen cars on display on Bridge Street and the Waterside.”

As well as the cars there will be a treasure hunt, live music, and food stalls.

There will also be an appearance from Audrey, the last known surviving of seven custom-built mobile cinemas built by the Government in 1967 to tour engineering companies around the country promoting modern production techniques in an effort to help improve UK productivity.

Festival visitors will be able to watch Pathe archive newsreels dating back to the early 1890s in the back of the Bedford SB, as well as material provided by the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust and hear about the plans for the trailer.

There will be awards for the Furthest Travelled, Mayor’s Choice, Treasure Hunt Winner and a Sponsor Prize.

Ruth Wood, manager of the award-winning Stratforward events team, said: “We are delighted that the Listers Group are sponsoring the Stratford Festival Of Motoring for the second year running.

“The festival is one of the highlights of our calendar, drawing people from across the region and beyond. It’s also the perfect opportunity for Stratford and its businesses to show a huge audience what we have to offer.”