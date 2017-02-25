Molly’s charity helps fund £1m hospital support centre

RACHEL Ollerenshaw, the co-founder of charity Molly Olly’s Wishes, was at the official opening of a new £1million support centre at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Magnolia House – the first of its kind in the UK – has two private counselling rooms, a calming lounge area, a kitchen and dining area, a siblings play area and a peaceful, private garden where families can sit and reflect.

It has a private, large family room complete with its own bathroom, kitchen and garden.

The house is located in a central part of the hospital’s site and is named because of the trees found in its surrounding garden.

And Molly Olly’s Wishes – set up by Rachel in memory of her daughter Molly, a Claverdon Primary School pupil, who died from a rare kidney cancer aged eight in 2011 – donated £40,000 to help furnish the inside.

The author and illustrator of the Molly Olly’s books, Diane Maybey, has also worked with the palliative team at the hospital to help create the unique space. Hatton and Harding, based in Warwick, also gave its time and expertise to help provide suitable furnishings.

Every year, approximately 120 life-changing conversations take place at the hospital between health professionals and the loved ones of young people.

They will now be held in the comfortable and private surroundings of Magnolia House.

Rachel said: “When Molly was terminally ill we had tough conversations in public areas and in small consulting rooms that opened on to waiting areas full of other children and their families.

“We felt trapped by the environment, like we couldn’t breathe, needing to be outside, away from everyone else. Having been involved in the project from an early stage it is very emotional to see it’s now ready for families and it is how we hoped it would be.”

“By providing these funds, we have helped make this a beautiful, safe space built with thought and compassion that provides a unique environment for families facing very challenging situations.”

Nicki Fitzmaurice, palliative care lead at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, added: “Feedback from families was clear, it needed to be unlike any other area in the hospital, not smell or sound like a busy ward and have lots of natural light, so they didn’t feel like they were enclosed.

“We’re proud to have created a setting that honours them.”