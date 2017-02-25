Fundraising is child’s play

WILMCOTE Primary School pupils now have lots of new playground equipment to enjoy at the school.

An official opening of the new playground equipment was held to celebrate the teamwork put in to fund the equipment.

Donations were received from Wilmcote Charitrust, Wilmcote Parish Council and an application from Cllr John Horner’s Councillor’s Fund.

Lots of fundraising and hard work was put in by the Parents’ Association, parents — past and present — and Wilmcote villagers to raise what was needed.