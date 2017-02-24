INTERVIEW: John Shuttleworth

Jolly journey of Polo explorer!

JOHN Shuttleworth hits the road following appearances on Celebrity Antiques Roadshow and the second series of Radio Four’s John Shuttleworth’s Lounge Music for his farewell tour, Last Will and Tasty Mint, which comes to the Stratford ArtsHouse next Friday, 24th February.

Sheffield’s light entertainer extraordinaire is of course the comic creation of Graham Fellows. Graham is famous for being the geeky hero behind 1978 hit novelty single, Jilted John. As an actor, Graham has featured as Les Charlton in Coronation Street, Heartbeat and playing Eric Sykes in BBC Two’s Hattie, among many other appearances.

Here he tells Gill Sutherland about his new stage show.

Bit of a random start, as a renowned wordsmith I wondered if there was a word or phrase from your current show, Last Will and Tasty Mint, that you are relishing?

[Graham is currently driving between venues, and has pulled over to a layby to chat to Herald arts] My driver and tour manager Ian has just suggested ‘airway’. Which is probably right as in the show I talk about the Polo having a hole, which is vital to being preserved. Because if you bite into a Polo and choke you won’t die as the hole provides a vital airway. So I would say two words: vital airway.

So a word of caution for the ageing population there: Werthers are potentially dangerous; Polos not so?

You’re right. I’ve not really been mentioning Werthers but they’re obviously not that safe because they are quite hard to bore a hole into.

Tell us about the show, how did it come about?

It started with the title, it’s like with my songs, so often they start with a title. I will hear a random comment like: ‘You can’t go back to savoury now’, and I’ll think that sounds like a song. Last Will and Tasty Mint is really something just to hang songs on really and bits of chat — some old material and some new. The thrust of it is that John is thinking of retiring, because it’s too dangerous to be in showbiz. I mean look at 2016, they were dropping like flies!

There are a lot of songs about death, but of course it is a comedy show, so they are all funny songs. There’s one that’s called Mingling with Mourners. [Sings] ‘Some sat down in corners, others by the table eyeing up the quiche/I’ve had days more jolly but never lived more fully than when mingling with mourners remembering the deceased’.

Quiche doesn’t quite rhyme with deceased but is good enough. It is a typical Shuttleworth lyric because although comic it has a strong element of truth: when I think of funerals and the buffet, you are eyeing up the quiche, and worried about appearing greedy rather than grief-stricken. It’s an emotionally charged event. So I am making light of death and mortality through John — and it’s going well.

It’s a very family friendly show, kids can come; there are no swear words and a lot of songs to sing along to.

How does the tasty mint feature?

My First Polo is a new song. [Sings] ‘… sucking it was cathartic/I was suddenly in the arctic as through my lungs a cold wind blew/I remember my first Polo — do you?’

The song followed on from songs about discontinued sweets linked to my old song, Mutiny Over The Bounty, which mourned the loss of cardboard from the packaging. [Sings] ‘What happened to the Pacer? It disappeared without a trace, yeah! What happened to the Toffo? Someone killed it off, oh!’

Has John got a last will, if so what would he leave and to whom?

John decides he will leave his keyboard to the local old folks home. Then he has a little think and says: ‘Actually, I may give it to them quite soon after I retire, and it will be there in the residents’ lounge when I have to move in there’. You see he can’t play the keyboard in his own home as his wife gets cross with him as it interferes with the TV. We try and make a joke out of everything.

How do you feel about coming to Stratford?

Well I first came with the school to the RSC — to see, possibly, Othello. I think someone quite famous was in it, but can’t remember now. It were right good!

You trained as an actor; ever wanted to tread the boards here?

I did train as an actor, and my dream as an 18-year-old was to end up at the RSC but I got thwarted and ended up writing songs. I worked as an actor for ten years, but wrote songs as it was more interesting. Then I realised my memory for lines is not brilliant, not good enough to play in an ensemble. I had nightmares about remembering my cues. I did stop acting for a few years in the 1980s and became a milkman, which I quite enjoyed, and tried to get Shuttleworth off the ground.

I had hypnosis a couple of years ago to stop stressing about forgetting the words, and it worked. I don’t care now, I just ask the audience if I get stuck on a lyric, including stopping songs midway through, people seem to like that.

Is there a Shakespeare role you could see yourself playing?

I played a couple professionally: I was good as Sir Andrew Aguecheek [from Twelfth Night] and I played a mean Trinculo [Commences quoting lines form The Tempest]. I did the productions at Manchester’s Contact Theatre and then the Belgrade Theatre, both of which were directed by Bob Eaton.

[Hearing that the RSC are putting on A Christmas Carol], I could definitely play Scrooge!

You travel the country a lot, so where are your best and least favourite places?

I can say without hesitation that my favourite hotel chain is the Holiday Inn Express. Ian is nodding because we love them. It’s a 12pm checkout and they just leave you to it. I don’t like city centres that are badly laid out and you can’t park near the theatre. Milton Keynes is very ergonomically laid out, so very pleasing. We’ve just been to a services near Newark that wasn’t very pleasant.

Do people expect you to be like John?

I’m not John; there are bobs and bits of me in him, but also lots of other people, like my dad.

I come out after the show and say ‘hello’ to people as me. They all seem to be quite happy with me coming as myself, because to meet John face-to-face might be a bit scary. Also I’m usually a bit knackered after the show, so it’s easier to be me — and also the audience have all had enough of John, like I have. Anyway they’re quite happy to chat with me and we can talk about John together if we want to.

WHERE AND WHEN: John Shuttleworth’s Last Will and Tasty Mint comes to Stratford ArtsHouse on Friday, 24th February, at 8pm. Tickets are £16 from the box office on 01789 207100, or from www.stratfordartshouse.co.uk