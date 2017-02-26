Safety issues ground plan for Wellesbourne Airfield fly-in

A huge fly in event organised to highlight the threat to Wellesbourne Airfield from housing developers, has been abandoned.

The event, proposed by the group Landed Aviation, had been pencilled in for the 21st May, with organisers initially suggesting up to 200 aircraft would take part.

Landed Aviation also said celebrity aviators Carol Vorderman and Matt Dearden from Channel 4’s Worst Place To Be A Pilot, would be lending their support to the event.

This week however Wellesbourne Airfield confirmed that the event will not take place due to safety issues surrounding the large number of aircraft proposed.

A spokesperson from Wellesbourne Airfield said: “We really appreciate the support that people are offering to the airfield, but in view of the number of aircraft proposed for the event, it did represent a safety issue and therefore we have decided that we are not able to accommodate this event.

“The most important thing to us is the safety of the aircraft.”

It is believed that attempts to organise a meeting with Landed Aviation to discuss details of the event were also unsuccessful.

Towards the end of 2016 Landed Aviation started a petition calling for the airfield to be saved, which to date has been signed by more than 6,000 people.

Last month the Herald revealed that Wellesbourne’s popular Wings and Wheels event had also been cancelled for 2017.

The XM655 Vulcan Preservation Society, which organises the event, said the decision was taken because the work required to hold it was too much for its small group of volunteers to take on.

The Herald has been unable to contact Landed Aviation.