All aboard as raft race sets £10k target

WELLESBOURNE and Shakespeare Lions Clubs are aiming to raise over £10,000 for Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) at the popular Lions charity raft race on Sunday, 23rd July 2017.

“Our annual raft race is a fun event and this year will be our 41st anniversary,” said Race Manager, Lion Charles Williams. “We are most grateful for the continued support from local organisations and raft crews and are really looking forward to working with RDA this year.”

RDA provides life changing therapy through horses to 25,000 disabled adults and children every year. RDA activities include riding and carriage driving and are specially designed for disabled people with physical and learning difficulties to receive therapy, enjoyment and a chance to achieve.

Last year’s chosen charity MENCAP (Heart of England), will receive a total of £14,000 from the 2016 Raft Race.

For enquiries, race information and entry forms, please visit www.raftrace.org.uk